How to Steal Clothes in Starfield Using Manipulation

Starfield is the latest Bethesda role-playing game, and while it doesn’t allow players to directly strip off NPCs’ clothing like in Skyrim, there is still a way to acquire fashionable attire. Through the Manipulation Social skill, players on Reddit have discovered a method to steal clothes in a more devious manner.

By using Manipulation on a nearby character after committing murder, players can order them to “Inspect” the dead person. The manipulated NPC will then loot everything, including the clothes, from the victim’s body. However, you cannot pickpocket the manipulated NPC to obtain the spoils. Instead, you will have to kill the manipulated NPC in order to steal the loot they took from the initial victim.

This method has been tested in various locations and has been found to be effective, although it does come with some risks. Engaging in double murder to obtain clothes may result in a bounty being placed on your character. Starfield does not encourage a clean, pacifist playstyle, nor does it allow for clothes to be stolen easily like in other Bethesda games.

Players who desire specific clothing items, such as the big pancake hats in the new Atlantis region, may find this method appealing. Although it may be disappointing that Starfield doesn’t have a more straightforward way to steal clothes, sometimes beauty comes at a price.

