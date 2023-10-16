Australian Human Rights Awards 2023 Finalists Announced

A diverse range of individuals and organizations from across Australia have been selected as finalists for this year’s Australian Human Rights Awards. The awards, which aim to honor and celebrate Australia’s human rights heroes, have received over 260 nominations across five categories.

The finalists include individuals and groups who have made significant contributions to various aspects of human rights in Australia. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony and reception in Sydney on December 8th, just two days before International Human Rights Day.

The Australian Human Rights Commission, which presents the awards, will also hold the annual Human Rights Day Oration as part of the event. This year’s orator will be announced at a later date.

The Awards will play a key role in Australia’s commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which Australia helped draft in 1948.

The Commission President, Professor Rosalind Croucher, expressed her excitement at honoring the 21 finalists for their outstanding contributions to human rights in Australia. She also acknowledged and thanked all the nominees for their work in support of human rights.

The event has garnered support from various partners in the community, philanthropic, diplomatic, educational, government, and corporate sectors. The Paul Ramsay Foundation is the Principal Partner for this year’s awards.

The finalists, along with over 600 guests, will gather at the UTS Great Hall in Sydney for the awards ceremony. The evening promises to be a memorable celebration, with tickets available starting at just $40.

The diverse group of finalists includes individuals and organizations working towards long-term systemic change for victims of crime, advancing human rights in multicultural communities, providing medical support for the homeless, advocating for economic justice, creating inclusive content in media, and supporting inclusive education for neurodivergent children.

These awards recognize the efforts of individuals and organizations who strive to protect and promote human rights in Australia. They serve as a reminder of the importance of upholding these rights and championing justice for all.

Sources:

– Australian Human Rights Awards Website

– Australian Human Rights Commission Website