Netflix’s New Animated Series “Blue Eye Samurai” Promises an Engaging Journey into Feudal Japan

Netflix is gearing up for the release of its highly anticipated adult animated series, “Blue Eye Samurai,” with the premiere of its final trailer. Set in Edo-period Japan, the show promises to be both visually stunning and thought-provoking, immersing viewers in a world of captivating adult animation with a touch of live-action elements.

The story revolves around Mizu, a skilled swordswoman with a mixed-race background, who leads a double life to seek revenge. Voiced Maya Erskine, Mizu embarks on a quest to eliminate four men who played significant roles in her birth, possibly one of them being her father.

The series boasts an incredible voice ensemble, featuring renowned actors such as George Takei as Seki, Masi Oka as Ringo, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as The Swordmaker. Other notable voices include Brenda Song as Akemi, Darren Barnet as Taigen, Randall Park as Heiji Shindo, Kenneth Branagh as Abijah Fowler, Stephanie Hsu as Ise, Ming-Na Wen as Madame Kaji, Harry Shum Jr. as Takayoshi, and Mark Dacascos as Chiaki.

Created the talented husband-and-wife team of Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, who also serve as executive producers and writers, “Blue Eye Samurai” brings together Green’s acclaimed screenwriting expertise from films such as “Logan” and “Blade Runner 2049.” The animation is in the capable hands of Blue Spirit, ensuring a visually striking experience.

Fans can mark their calendars for November 3rd, when the eight-episode series of “Blue Eye Samurai” will premiere exclusively on Netflix. This show promises to take viewers on a captivating journey through Feudal Japan, combining stunning visuals with a gripping narrative of revenge and self-discovery.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: When will “Blue Eye Samurai” be released on Netflix?

A: The series is set to premiere on November 3rd.

Q: Who are some of the voice actors in the series?

A: The cast includes Maya Erskine, George Takei, Masi Oka, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, Brenda Song, Darren Barnet, Randall Park, Kenneth Branagh, Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Dacascos.

Q: Who are the creators of “Blue Eye Samurai”?

A: The series was created Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, who also serve as executive producers and writers.

Q: What kind of animation can viewers expect from “Blue Eye Samurai”?

A: The series promises visually stunning adult animation with a live-action edge.