Final Fantasy Creator Hironobu Sakaguchi Begins Exciting New Project

Renowned game designer Hironobu Sakaguchi, the mastermind behind the iconic Final Fantasy series, has recently announced that he is embarking on a fresh venture. While the details remain shrouded in mystery, Sakaguchi shared his plans after paying a visit to Japan’s revered Ise Jingu Shrine. Expressing gratitude for the shrine’s support for his new project and his continued well-being, Sakaguchi hinted at an exciting chapter in his career.

Although it is still unknown whether Sakaguchi’s latest endeavor will be a brand-new game, the development of a PC port for his mobile game Fantasian seems a possibility. Fantasian, Sakaguchi’s most recent release, has garnered great acclaim since its debut in April 2021 and is currently an exclusive title on Apple Arcade. However, Sakaguchi previously expressed interest in expanding its reach to the PC market, and even exploring the potential for a sequel.

While a PC version of Fantasian was incidentally spotted in the Steam database in August, there has been no official confirmation regarding its release on the platform. Fans eagerly await an announcement that will shed light on Sakaguchi’s next steps and offer insight into the direction of his esteemed studio, Mistwalker Corporation.

As Sakaguchi reflects on the possibility that Fantasian may be his final project, he also contemplates the future of Mistwalker Corporation. Suggesting that he could benefit from some well-deserved vacation time before diving into the next endeavor, Sakaguchi’s plans for the studio remain uncertain. Nevertheless, fans of his work can rest assured that a creative mind like Sakaguchi’s will continue to shape the gaming landscape with innovative and captivating experiences.

FAQ

Q: What is Hironobu Sakaguchi’s most famous creation?



A: Hironobu Sakaguchi is widely known for creating the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy series.

Q: Is Fantasian available on PC?



A: While a PC version of Fantasian has been hinted at, an official release has yet to be announced.

Q: What platform is Fantasian currently exclusive to?



A: Fantasian is currently only available on the Apple Arcade platform.

Q: Will there be a sequel to Fantasian?



A: Hironobu Sakaguchi has expressed interest in potentially creating a sequel to Fantasian in the future.

Q: What is Mistwalker Corporation?



A: Mistwalker Corporation is the game development studio founded Hironobu Sakaguchi.