Chicago Road Construction Project Nears Completion, Promising Relief for Drivers

After months of persistent traffic congestion, Chicago residents can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Phase 1 of a major construction project on The Kennedy and Edens expressways nears completion. The three-year, $150 million project has caused lane closures and traffic headaches since March, but the end is now in sight.

The current phase, primarily focused on the inbound lanes, will wrap up Saturday night, weather permitting. This means that the closed lanes and ramps will reopen, providing much-needed relief for commuters. The bridge rehabilitation project, which necessitated the closure of two inbound lanes and the restriction of express lanes to inbound traffic, has caused significant disruption for drivers on both sides of the roadway.

Maria Castaneda, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), expressed her gratitude for the public’s patience throughout this arduous process. “We want to make sure we have the best and safest roadway for the public to drive on. So again, we definitely appreciate your patience,” she said.

However, while Phase 1 is coming to an end, it’s not the end of the roadworks entirely. Phase 2 is scheduled to begin in March 2024, allowing drivers a brief respite before further closures occur. IDOT assures the public that Phase 2 will primarily affect the express lanes and will last for most of 2024.

Fortunately, during the winter months, major closures will be put on hold. However, smaller construction projects will still take place during overnight and off-peak hours. Castaneda emphasized that these closures would be temporary and aimed at minimizing disruption as much as possible.

As Phase 1 reaches its completion, Chicago residents can look forward to a smoother and safer roadway. Though the journey has been far from smooth thus far, the end result promises long-term benefits for all commuters.