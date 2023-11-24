Hilda Season 3: A Farewell to Adventure

Sony Pictures Television – Kids (SPT – Kids) recently announced that the highly acclaimed animated series, Hilda, will be returning for its third and final season on Netflix from December 7. Fans of the show will get to witness Hilda, the fearless blue-haired protagonist, embark on her most thrilling journey yet. Throughout the season, she will delve into mystical realms, uncover hidden truths about herself, and even set out on a train journey outside of Trolberg. But that’s not all—Hilda will also encounter legendary heroes of Old and embark on an epic family adventure alongside her mother and friends.

The season will consist of seven episodes, each running for approximately 22 minutes. And as a grand finale, fans will be treated to a 70-minute concluding episode, bringing Hilda’s remarkable journey to a captivating end.

“Over the course of three incredible seasons, Hilda has amassed a loyal and passionate community of fans that have embraced its unique visual style, emotional depth, and gripping narratives rooted in Northern European mythology,” expressed Kurt Mueller, EVP Creative Content and Executive Producer of Hilda. He continued, “We’re immensely proud of the show’s achievements, which are a testament to the brilliant creatives involved in every phase of production. We can’t wait to share the final chapter with audiences around the world at the end of the year.”

Hilda, based on the Eisner Award-nominated graphic novels Luke Pearson, is a 2D animated series aimed at children aged seven to eleven years. Co-produced SPT – Kids and Mercury Filmworks, the show has gained popularity in 130 countries since its initial release in September 2018, captivating viewers with its unique blend of storytelling and breathtaking visuals.

As we bid farewell to Hilda’s incredible adventures, fans can look back at the multiple accolades the show has received. From three Daytime Emmys to a Children’s BAFTA, a Kidscreen Award, TAAFI, and six Annie Awards, Hilda has undoubtedly left its mark on the world of animated entertainment.

