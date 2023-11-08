Goodbye to the Audi TT: The Final Edition

The time has come for a bittersweet farewell to the much-loved and uniquely quirky Audi TT in the U.S. market. The 2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition marks the end of an era, and it’s a limited edition that will surely be coveted car enthusiasts. Let’s explore what makes this final offering so special.

With its stunning Goodwood Green Pearl exterior and complementing grey top, the Final Edition pays tribute to the iconic first-generation Audi TT. The Palomino Brown leather interior adds a touch of elegance, reminiscent of the baseball stitch seats that made the original TT a standout. While this color combination may not have been the standard choice for everyone, it undeniably delivers a captivating aesthetic.

Alongside its striking appearance, the TT Roadster Final Edition features 20 x 9 wheels borrowed from the TTS model, magnetic ride suspension, and S-line exterior trim. Audi has foregone the S-Line badges, providing the convertible with a more refined and sophisticated appeal. Step inside, and you’ll find an extended leather interior, plush leather-trimmed floor mats, and carbon fiber trim, striking the perfect balance between sportiness and comfort.

Under the hood, the Final Edition relies on the base model TT’s drivetrain. A 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine generates 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Power is efficiently transmitted through the 7-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission, propelling the vehicle from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds.

Limited to just 50 units exclusively for U.S. buyers, the TT Roadster Final Edition is an enticing and collectible car. Its release marks the end of an era for a genuinely exceptional vehicle. However, acquiring this unique piece of automotive history comes at a price. With a starting price of $67,800, plus a $1095 destination charge, the Final Edition demands a premium. Ultimately, whether its exclusivity and captivating color justify the cost is a decision dependent on individual preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Is the Audi TT Roadster Final Edition available outside the U.S.?

A: No, the Final Edition is only available for U.S. buyers.

Q: How many units of the Final Edition will be produced?

A: There will be a total of 50 units produced for the Final Edition.

Q: Will the Final Edition have any performance upgrades?

A: The Final Edition retains the base model TT’s drivetrain, ensuring consistent performance with the familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.

Q: What is the significance of the Goodwood Green Pearl color?

A: The Goodwood Green Pearl color pays homage to the original Audi TT and adds a distinctive touch to the Final Edition.