5 Ways WhatsApp Can Help You Manage Work Tasks Before the End of the Year

As the year comes to a close, the stress, work anxiety, holiday plans, and endless activities start to accumulate. It’s at times like these when you might feel tempted to switch off your phone in order to stop receiving messages. However, WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging app in the world, offers different tricks to help its users complete their work and family tasks before the end of 2023.

1. Video Calls

Connecting in real-time with your colleagues or clients is one of WhatsApp’s features that can help you resolve issues quickly and move forward with your pending tasks. Whether it’s a group call with up to 32 people or a one-on-one conversation, video calling directly from WhatsApp can make you more efficient since you don’t have to switch between apps to connect with your team.

2. Screen Sharing on WhatsApp

As an added bonus to video calls, WhatsApp now allows you to share your screen. This feature can be useful for showing presentations, reviewing plans, or fine-tuning the details of a document. All interactions and shared documents are protected through WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

3. High-Resolution Photos and Videos

For certain professions, being able to access high-quality audiovisual materials is essential. Thanks to a recent update, WhatsApp now allows you to share multimedia files without compromising their quality. Simply click on the HD button at the top of the file and send it with 100% quality.

4. Archive Chats and Mute Notifications

During periods when concentration is crucial, the constant sound or vibration of notifications, especially in group chats, can be a nightmare. Fortunately, WhatsApp has the “mute notifications” function. You can set notifications to remain silent for one hour, eight hours, or indefinitely. Although notification alerts will be silenced, WhatsApp will still notify you if you have been mentioned in a message, so you won’t miss anything urgent. In addition to this tool, you can also try “archiving a chat.” This way, the chat will be moved to a separate folder, organizing your conversations. When a chat is archived, you won’t receive notifications about it on your main screen, but you can access it manually when needed. To archive a conversation, simply click on the conversation menu and select “archive chat.”

5. Sending Large Files

WhatsApp now allows you to send files up to 2GB in size, making it easier to share work or study-related documents through the app.

These five tips from WhatsApp can help you manage your work tasks effectively and ensure that you wrap up the year on a productive note. By utilizing these features, you can streamline your communication and complete your pending responsibilities efficiently.

