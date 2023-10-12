Netflix’s Animation Unit and Film Slate Undergo Restructuring

Netflix’s animation division is set to undergo restructuring, leading to job cuts and the cancellation of two pre-production films. The streaming giant plans to bring in external producers to maintain the quantity of its animated content. While the exact number of job losses is unknown, these cuts are expected to occur in the following weeks.

Karen Toliver, the current vice president of animation at Netflix, remains committed to a “robust slate.” However, the focus will shift towards collaborating with third-party producers to showcase their animated works on the platform. This approach suggests a decreased emphasis on internally developed content.

At present, it remains uncertain which companies or producers Netflix is pursuing to provide content. One of the affected films, “Escape From Beverly Hills,” will be released on the open market. On the other hand, the film “Tunga” will continue development under Netflix.

Interestingly, these changes are occurring while Netflix Animation is experiencing considerable success. In 2023, the division had its most significant year, highlighted winning the Best Animated Feature Oscar for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

Fortunately, Netflix’s upcoming animated films, such as the Adam Sandler-voiced “Leo” and the highly anticipated Aardman sequel “Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,” will remain unaffected this restructuring.

Source: Variety