FilmRise Expands Distribution Deal with Samsung TV Plus

FilmRise, the New York City-based film and television studio and streaming network, has announced an expansion of its distribution deal with Samsung TV Plus, the ad-supported streaming platform for Samsung connected TV owners. The new deal includes the addition of 600 hours of programming, including 19 TV series and over 120 movies, bringing the total portfolio of FilmRise content on the platform to 3,134 hours.

Among the content being added are popular shows such as “Heartland,” “Highway to Heaven,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Kitchen Nightmares,” and “21 Jump Street.”

Melissa Wohl, SVP and head of content sales for FilmRise, expressed excitement about the expanded partnership with Samsung TV Plus, stating, “We were one of the first studios to partner with Samsung TV Plus and we are delighted to build upon our successful partnership continuing to usher in an even larger array of fresh and highly engaging free content on FAST and AVOD for their users to indulge in.”

This expansion comes as Samsung TV Plus recently announced a revamp of its streaming brand identity, including new content and channels. The platform has been adding various networks and channels to its lineup, with the recent addition of Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network.

