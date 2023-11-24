Netflix Seeks to Recover $11 Million From Filmmaker’s Misuse of Funds

In a shocking turn of events, streaming giant Netflix is now demanding the return of $11 million from filmmaker Carl Erik Rinsch. The investment was intended to fund the production of a sci-fi show, but Rinsch misused the funds engaging in risky stock trading and other investments.

Instead of using the money as intended, Rinsch transferred a significant portion of the funds to his personal brokerage account at Charles Schwab and used options to make high-risk bets on the stock market during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Netflix claims to have burned more than $40 million on Rinsch’s show without receiving a single finished episode.

The situation has escalated to a confidential arbitration proceeding initiated Rinsch, who is seeking at least $14 million in damages from Netflix for breach of contract. However, Netflix asserts that they owe the filmmaker nothing and even wired an additional $11 million to his production company, bringing their total investment to over $55 million.

According to sources close to the production, Rinsch became erratic soon after signing the contract with Netflix for the production of the “Conquest” series. The pandemic may have exacerbated his behavior, ultimately leading to the downfall of the show’s production.

While mishaps during big Hollywood productions are not uncommon, this particular case stands out due to the substantial amount of investment and the complete absence of a finished show. Netflix spokesperson Thomas Cherian stated that the company had provided substantial funding and support to Rinsch’s series but had to write off the project after it became clear that Rinsch would not complete it as agreed.

It remains to be seen how the arbitration proceeding will unfold and whether Netflix will be able to recover any of the lost funds from Rinsch. This serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of responsible financial management and adhering to contractual obligations in the world of entertainment production.