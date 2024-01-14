WHYY News and POV Collaborate to Discuss Film “Murders That Matter”

WHYY News is teaming up with POV, a documentary film showcase, to host a live discussion on Instagram about the film “Murders That Matter.” The film, directed Marco Williams, follows the story of Movita Johnson-Harrell, a mother from Philadelphia who tragically lost two sons to gun violence.

On January 9th from 2 to 3 p.m., Williams and Johnson-Harrell will join WHYY Vice President of News, Sarah Glover, on the POV Instagram page for a conversation about the film and its perspective on gun violence. Glover will serve as the moderator for the discussion, titled “Amplifying Lives, Countering Loss: Transparent Gun Violence Reporting on Black Communities.”

During the discussion, the trio will explore the origins of the film and how it is contributing to important conversations about providing trauma-informed services to co-victims of gun violence and improving gun violence reporting in the media.

This collaboration between WHYY News and POV aims to shed light on the devastating impact of gun violence in communities, particularly within the Black community. By amplifying the voices of those directly affected gun violence, the discussion hopes to foster a greater understanding and empathy for the need for action and change.

Join WHYY News and POV on January 9th to engage in this important conversation and learn more about “Murders That Matter” and its implications for addressing gun violence and supporting survivors.