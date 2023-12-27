Discover the Latest Music Trends Taking Over Social Media

Social media platforms have become the go-to pastime for many, providing endless entertainment through captivating content. Amongst the sea of videos and reels, selecting the perfect soundtrack can be a daunting task. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a curated list of the trendiest songs taking over social media and adding rhythm to your content!

1. “Animal” Jamal Kudu

Jamal Kudu’s “Animal” has been trending on social media since its release as Bobby Deol’s entry song from the film “Animal.” The ancient Iranian composition the Khatereh Group has garnered attention across Instagram reels, YT shorts, Twitter, and more.

2. “Jawan” – The Chemistry of Dance

“Jawan” features the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, backed Arijit and Shilpa Rao’s vocals and an energetic composition Anirudh Ravichander. This song has not only become a hit but also went viral on social media, with K-pop idols, netizens, and influencers grooving to its beats.

3. Taylor Swift’s Catchy “Anti-Hero”

Taylor Swift’s newest track, “Anti-Hero,” has gained immense popularity on Instagram reels and stories, inspiring users to add it to their content. Its trendiness has sparked creativity across vlogs and aesthetic videos covering various topics like beauty, cooking, and travel.

4. “Barbie World” – Pink Vibes Only

When Greta Gidwig’s Barbie made its debut, the world swiftly embraced Babiecore. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World” now conquers social media pages, especially when paired with visuals drenched in shades of pink. This infectious hit complements diverse content types.

5. Dance to the Trending “Cupid (Twin Ver.)”

“Cupid (Twin Ver.)” FIFTY FIFTY is one of the trending songs of 2023, with a popular dance trend attached to it. Users are creatively incorporating it as a backdrop for vlogs, recipes, and beauty tutorials, making it a versatile addition to their content toolkit.

6. Jungkook’s Chart-Topping “Seven”

BTS’ Jungkook delivers a standout hit with “Seven,” claiming the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States and topping charts in over fifty territories. This song has sparked creativity on social media, with users creating dance videos and diverse vlog content.

7. Get Your Groove On with “What Jhumka?”

“What Jhumka?” from the movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani” emerges as a lively and colourful dance anthem. Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi’s vocals, along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s on-screen charisma, make it one of the standout trending songs of 2023.

8. Join the Memes and Dance to “Heeriye”

“Heeriye” has taken social media storm, becoming a subject of memes. Sung Jasleen Royal and Arijit Singh, the video stars Dulquer Salman, creating a recipe for success that has resonated widely.

9. The Remix Connection: “Bad Idea Right?” x “Where’s the Party Tonight?”

Tesher, the Canadian-Indian musician, recently unveiled a mind-blowing remix connecting Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea, Right?” with the Bollywood classic “Where’s the Party Tonight” from “Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.” This remix has been causing a sensation in India, capturing attention across social media.

10. “Besharam Rang” – The Infectious Beat

Despite its controversies, “Besharam Rang” from the movie “Pathaan” has become an instant favorite on social media. The song’s hook step has taken over Instagram, inviting users to join in on the dance craze.

These trendsetting songs are sure to elevate your content and keep your followers entertained. So go ahead, explore these hits, and dance your way to social media stardom!