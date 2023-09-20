Exciting Queer Films You Can Watch Right Now

If you feel like there aren’t a lot of queer films available, think again. While mainstream cinema may be lacking in representation, the world of film festivals is thriving with a wide variety of recent queer films from all over the globe. These festival films often break free from clichés and limited representation found in mainstream movies.

However, accessibility to these films is an issue. Festivals are not accessible to most people, and the movies that do get big releases are rarely queer. Even when sales do occur, the current state of streaming often leaves many films behind.

But there is some good news! Several great queer festival movies from last year have been released and are available to watch right now. Let’s take a look at a few of them:

1. How to Blow Up a Pipeline — Streaming on Hulu: This super gay thriller about a group of ecoterrorists, featuring an excellent cast, is now available to stream on Hulu.

2. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed — Streaming on Max: This film is a portrait of photographer and activist Nan Goldin and her fight against the Sackler family. It is a deeply personal documentary that explores the connections between art and political activism.

3. Nothing Compares — Streaming on Paramount Plus: This documentary portrait of musician Shuhada’ Sadaqat (known professionally as Sinead O’Connor) showcases her resilience in the face of the music industry’s cruelty. It is a tribute to her determination to create music on her own terms.

4. Dry Ground Burning — Streaming on The Criterion Channel: Blurring the lines between documentary and narrative, this Brazilian film follows the real-life experiences of two sisters trying to survive under the regime of Bolsanaro. It offers a unique and mesmerizing take on a dystopian world.

5. Dos Estaciones — Streaming on The Criterion Channel: This film tells the story of Maria, a butch tequila factory owner, and her relationship with her trans hair stylist. With stunning cinematography and remarkable performances, this movie is a visual masterpiece.

6. The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future — Available to rent: This surreal fantasia explores themes of womanhood and the natural world. While not specifically about transness, it includes a trans girl in its vision of womanhood and the future. It offers a bold and original perspective on trans cinema.

These films represent just a sample of the exciting and diverse queer cinema that is available. While they may require a bit of searching or renting, the rewards are plentiful. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy these captivating queer festival films.

