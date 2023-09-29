Film Critic Dale Pollock Reviews Titles on Prime Video and Netflix

Film critic Dale Pollock recently reviewed several titles on Prime Video and Netflix, providing insight into what viewers can expect from these streaming platforms.

Pollock started discussing “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” on Prime Video. He noted that this series, which was acquired during the writers’ strike, is an Australian production featuring Sigourney Weaver as a grandmother who runs a shelter for abused women. Pollock felt that the series, while well-acted, suffered from being too stretched out at seven episodes and would have worked better as a feature film. He also commented on Prime Video’s increasing focus on international content following the writers’ strike.

Next, Pollock reviewed “Fisk” on Netflix, calling it a delightful series that had him laughing out loud. The show follows a lawyer named Helen Tudor Tusk, played Kitty Flanagan, who has fallen from grace and now lives with her parents. Pollock praised Flanagan’s comedic timing and the series’ ability to produce laughs in a way that few others have this year. He highly recommended “Fisk” and gave it four popcorns.

Finally, Pollock discussed “Theater” on Netflix, starring Ben Platt and Molly Gordon. He unfortunately found the film lacking in humor and insight for the majority of its runtime, with the musical performances saving it in the final half hour. Pollock felt that the concept of the movie did not work with this particular cast and ultimately gave it a two popcorn rating. He also expressed disappointment in the underutilization of talented actress Ayo Edebiri.

In conclusion, Pollock provided viewers with a varied selection of titles to consider on Prime Video and Netflix. While “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” showcased international content, “Fisk” delivered laughter, and “Theater” fell short in terms of humor and execution. Overall, Pollock’s reviews offered valuable insights for those seeking new content to watch.

