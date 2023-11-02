Forgotten Love: A Global Sensation on Netflix

Netflix has added another international hit to its collection with the release of the Polish drama Forgotten Love. Since its premiere on September 27th, the film has captivated audiences worldwide and spent a solid five weeks among the top 10 most popular non-English-language films on the streaming platform. With millions of views and counting, it’s clear that Forgotten Love is on track to become one of Netflix’s most successful non-English titles to date.

Directed Michał Gazda and starring Leszek Lichota in the leading role, Forgotten Love is an adaptation of the 1937 novel Znachor Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz. Set in interwar Poland, the film tells the story of a respected surgeon who loses his memory after being abandoned his wife. Forced to start anew, he becomes a healer in a small village, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and resilience.

While this is not the first adaptation of Dołęga-Mostowicz’s novel, it is the first time it has reached a global audience through a streaming platform. The film has received praise for its compelling storyline and the stellar performance Lichota, who flawlessly portrays a character grappling with trauma and the quest for identity.

The success of Forgotten Love is a testament to Netflix’s commitment to fostering local storytelling and supporting diverse content. In fact, the streaming giant recently opened offices in Warsaw, aiming to collaborate more closely with Polish creators and tap into the country’s vibrant entertainment industry.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch Forgotten Love?

A: Forgotten Love is exclusively available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Is the film in English?

A: No, Forgotten Love is a Polish-language film with English subtitles.

Q: Who directed Forgotten Love?

A: The film was directed Michał Gazda.

Q: What is the rating of Forgotten Love on IMDb?

A: Currently, Forgotten Love holds a rating of 7.6/10 on IMDb based on around 5,400 user reviews.

Q: Are there any other notable Polish films available on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix offers a variety of Polish films, including works renowned directors like Andrzej Wajda and Krzysztof Kieślowski.

As Forgotten Love continues to win the hearts of audiences around the world, it exemplifies the power of storytelling and the universal appeal of nuanced narratives. By bringing diverse films to viewers worldwide, Netflix is opening up new avenues for cultural exchange and fostering a greater appreciation for global cinema.