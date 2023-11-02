New Polish Drama ‘Forgotten Love’ Captivates Global Audience on Netflix

The recently released Polish drama ‘Forgotten Love’ has taken the world storm on Netflix, quickly becoming one of the most popular non-English-language films on the platform. Based on Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz’s iconic novel ‘Znachor’ (translated as ‘The Quack’), the film has spent an impressive five weeks among the top 10 worldwide. With millions of views and counting, it is poised to become one of Netflix’s most successful non-English titles to date.

Directed Michał Gazda, ‘Forgotten Love’ follows the story of a renowned surgeon in interwar Poland who loses his memory after being abandoned his wife. The film explores his journey as he rebuilds his life, finding meaning and purpose in a small village where he becomes a healer. Lead actor Leszek Lichota delivers a captivating performance in the challenging role, portraying the character’s struggle with trauma and his search for identity.

While ‘Forgotten Love’ may not have surpassed Netflix’s most-viewed non-English film, ‘Troll,’ in terms of hours watched, it has still amassed an impressive 81 million hours of viewing time in its first five weeks. The film has garnered attention and praise from audiences worldwide, reaching countries as diverse as Argentina, Taiwan, and Canada.

Netflix’s director of films for Central and Eastern Europe, Łukasz Kłuskiewicz, expressed his delight with the film’s success, stating that it is a testament to the power of storytelling rooted in Polish specificity and culture. He emphasized their commitment to producing content that resonates with local audiences and the joy of seeing it enjoyed viewers beyond Poland’s borders.

As Netflix continues to expand its presence in Poland and collaborate with local creators, the success of ‘Forgotten Love’ highlights the global demand for diverse and culturally rich storytelling. The film’s popularity also underscores the growing appreciation for non-English content, as viewers seek out captivating narratives from different parts of the world.

