Fil-Am Content Creator Bella Poarch Among Top Celebrity Investors, Surpassing Net Worth Expectations

A recent study commissioned trading platform FOREX.com has revealed that Filipino-American content creator and singer, Bella Poarch, is one of the most successful celebrity investors. Despite having the lowest net worth among the top 10 celebrities, Poarch managed to achieve remarkable returns on her investments.

The research, which analyzed various asset categories such as luxury properties, business ventures, financial instruments, vehicles, collectibles, intellectual property, and endorsement deals, used a Falcon 40B Large Language Model to assess over 200 celebrities. By dividing their monthly income their net worth, the study determined the return on investment for each individual.

Poarch emerged as the fifth-best celebrity investor, with a net worth of $12 million (P670 million). Her monthly income of $510,000 (P28.5 million), derived from investments in real estate and luxury vehicles, resulted in an impressive 51% return on her net worth.

Surpassing all others, singer-producer Babyface secured the top spot with a staggering 134.4% return. His net worth of $250 million was primarily accumulated through investments in luxury vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron, as well as real estate properties across the globe.

The second and third spots were claimed content creator-singer Chase Hudson and award-winning artist Billy Joel respectively. These individuals, like the rest of the top 10, also found success through investments in real estate and luxury vehicles.

The study further highlighted that celebrities like Gordon Ramsay, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and Kanye West diversified their portfolios with investments in luxury yachts and stocks. Interestingly, content creator Logan Paul opted for cryptocurrency investments instead of stocks.

Among the 233 celebrities analyzed, content creators from YouTube consistently outperformed other categories in terms of investment returns, despite having the lowest net worth. Singers, athletes, entrepreneurs, rappers, actors, chefs, and comedians all fell behind in terms of returns.

Bella Poarch’s success as an investor not only showcases her financial acumen but also reflects the growing influence of content creators in the investment landscape. As the world continues to embrace the digital age, it is increasingly evident that digital creators have the potential to unlock significant returns on their investments.