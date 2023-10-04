WhatsApp Introduces Message Pinning Feature, Following Telegram’s Lead

WhatsApp continues to copy features from Telegram, with the latest beta version allowing users to pin messages in conversations. This feature is similar to what is already available in Telegram but with some differences.

WhatsApp introduces new features through its beta program, allowing users to test out functions that are not yet available in the stable version. Some of the recent updates include adopting Telegram-style usernames and a simplified way to respond to photos and videos.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest beta version for WhatsApp on Android (version 2.23.21.4) now includes the ability to pin messages in conversations. However, this feature is currently only available to a limited group of users. To access these beta versions, users must register as beta testers on Google Play, although this is not an easy task due to the high demand for WhatsApp.

To pin a message, simply long-press on the desired message and select the “Pin” option. The pinned message can have a duration of 24 hours, one week, or 30 days. Users also have the option to unpin a message at any time, regardless of the chosen duration. This feature is available in both group chats and individual conversations.

In addition to the message pinning feature, there is also a redesigned screen for sharing chat elements, which has received less attention due to the focus on the pinning feature. The new design includes square buttons with rounded edges.

Currently, this beta version is only available to a limited number of users. However, it is possible that the distribution will increase in the coming days.

