NBC Sports and Peacock to Offer Extensive Figure Skating Coverage

NBC Sports and Peacock are teaming up to provide fans with over 300 hours of figure skating coverage this season. The coverage will kick off with Skate America next week and will include events such as the Grand Prix Series, European Championships, U.S. Championships, Four Continents Championships, and the World Championships.

Streaming platform Peacock will be live streaming the figure skating coverage, while NBC, USA, and E! TV coverage will also be available to stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app for subscribers of those channels.

The U.S. team will feature world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance, as they embark on their 13th season together. Another skater to watch is Ilia Malinin, who made history in the 2022-23 season as the first skater to successfully land a quadruple Axel in competition and went on to win the bronze at the world championships.

Isabeau Levito, the reigning World junior champion, will also be competing this season after winning her first senior national title at the age of 15. She placed fourth at the worlds, matching the best finish for an American woman in her senior global championships debut in the last 30 years.

Pairs’ champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier have not yet announced their retirement, despite not participating in the fall Grand Prix Series. Their future in the sport remains uncertain.

It is important to note that skaters from Russia are still banned indefinitely due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Fans can stay updated on the figure skating schedule, including dates, times, and platforms, visiting NBC Sports and Peacock’s respective websites.

