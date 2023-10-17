Ava Stephens: Balancing College and Competitive Figure Skating

Ava Stephens, a second-year computer science major at Penn State, is not your average college student. She has been honing her skills on the ice since she was a young girl and has now found a way to balance her passion for figure skating with her academic pursuits.

Growing up in San Jose, California, Stephens was drawn to skating when her parents took her to a nearby ice rink. Little did she know that this small introduction would set her on a path that would shape her life. With the guidance of world-class Olympic coaches Rudy Galindo and David Glynn, Stephens devoted herself to the sport, taking private lessons and competing in regional, sectional, and national competitions throughout high school.

When it came time to choose a college, Stephens had two main criteria in mind: a strong engineering program and a robust skating program. Penn State met both of these requirements, and Stephens began her college career with the goal of continuing to develop both academically and as an athlete.

At Penn State, Stephens is a member of both the club and competitive figure skating teams. She competes in three competitions each year, showcasing her skills at the senior level, which is the highest level of competition. While figure skating is typically an individual sport, Stephens has found a sense of camaraderie and support within her team, which has been incredibly rewarding for her.

In addition to her responsibilities on the ice, Stephens is also heavily involved in the Women in Engineering Program and the Association of Women in Computing. She also gives local skating lessons at the Pegula Ice Arena, sharing her knowledge and passion with others.

On top of all this, Stephens has also become a content creator, using social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to share her skating routines and connect with others in the skating community. One of her videos on TikTok went viral, garnering over 4 million views and propelling her account’s growth. Although content creation was not initially part of her plan, Stephens has embraced this opportunity as a fun hobby and an escape from her academic responsibilities.

Looking to the future, Stephens hopes to secure a job in the computer science industry while still finding ways to coach and compete in skating. She can’t imagine her life without the sport that has brought her so much joy and plans to continue to incorporate it into her life for as long as possible.

To follow Ava Stephens’ journey and stay up to date with her growing platform, you can find her on Instagram and TikTok.

