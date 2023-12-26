Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Fighter: Fans Go Crazy Over Unveiling of Two Major Tracks

Fans of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are eagerly anticipating the release of their upcoming film Fighter. And to further build the excitement, the makers of the film have unveiled two major tracks from the movie. The dance number ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ and the sizzling romantic track, ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ have already become instant hits among fans.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts from fans expressing their love for the songs and anticipation for the film. In fact, fans took to Twitter, now known as ‘X’, to trend #1MONTHTOFIGHTER in celebration of the film’s release date on January 25.

The director of Fighter, Siddharth Anand, even treated fans with unseen stills of Hrithik Roshan from the film, as a special treat for their overwhelming support and trending the film on social media. The images showcased Hrithik in his new avatar as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, a ‘Fighter jet’ pilot known as Patty.

Fighter is being touted as India’s first aerial action franchise film and promises a never-before-seen cinematic experience. It will feature high-octane visuals and adrenaline-pumping thrills. Additionally, it will mark Hrithik Roshan’s first 3D feature film release and his first onscreen pairing with Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of an air force officer in the film.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Mahesh Shetty, and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.

Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024, coinciding with India’s 75th Republic Day.

With the unveiling of these two major tracks, the excitement among fans has reached new heights, and they can’t wait to witness the epic action and romance that Fighter promises to deliver.