The Fight for Andhra Pradesh Assembly Seats: YSRCP Warriors Call for Action

YSRCP State Media and Social Media Coordinator, Sajjala Bhargava Reddy, recently addressed YSRCP warriors in Dubai and Kuwait, urging them to strive towards winning 175 Assembly seats in the upcoming elections for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. Bhargava Reddy highlighted that the next elections would involve a battle between the rich and the poor.

During the “Athmeeya Sammelanam” meeting held in Dubai, Bhargava Reddy expressed gratitude to the social media activists who have shown their love and support for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the leader of YSRCP. He emphasized that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not only capable of fighting corruption but also dedicated to improving the lives of the poor. Bhargava Reddy asserted that the poor stood firmly behind Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Medapati Venkat, Chairman of APNRTS, acknowledged the privilege of working for a leader who fulfilled his promises. He praised the dedication of those who, despite living away from their birthplace and being occupied with their work, dedicated their time to support the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Venkat also commended Jagan Mohan Reddy for his support of poor students studying abroad through the Videshi Vidya Deevena program.

Challa Madhu Sudhan Reddy, advisor to the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation, lauded Chief Minister Jagan for introducing various welfare programs for the underprivileged. He highlighted the establishment of secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, schools, and village clinics in every village of the state. Reddy urged everyone to visit their villages and witness the positive changes brought about these reforms, which he believed were setting an example for the entire country.

The event was attended YSRCP fans residing in Dubai, including women, children, and members of the Kuwait and UAE committees. The enthusiasm and dedication showcased the participants demonstrated their unwavering support for YSRCP and their commitment to working towards a victorious outcome in the elections.

