Breaking News: FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” Dominates TikTok as the Biggest Song of 2023

Summary: FIFTY FIFTY’s hit song “Cupid” has achieved a significant milestone being named the top song on TikTok for 2023. With over 20 million creations, the K-pop group’s success on TikTok solidifies their global popularity.

In a press release, a representative from FIFTY FIFTY revealed, “With over 20 million creations, ‘Cupid – Twin Ver’ K-Pop group FIFTY FIFTY is the biggest song on TikTok in 2023.” This monumental achievement showcases the massive impact and reach of the group’s music.

Not only has “Cupid” conquered TikTok, but it has also made its mark on the Billboard charts. The track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 on April 1 and reached its peak position at No. 17 on the May 20 chart. Furthermore, it topped the Global Excl. U.S. chart for two weeks and secured the second position on the Global 200 chart for an impressive 38 weeks.

Amidst its chart-topping success, FIFTY FIFTY has faced some changes within the group. The agency ATTRAKT recently announced the termination of contracts for three out of the four members, namely Aran, Sio, and Saena. These members had filed lawsuits against the company, which ATTRAKT claimed to be “slandering and defaming the agency.” However, Keena, who dropped her lawsuit and returned to the agency, remains as the sole remaining member of FIFTY FIFTY.

The lineup change is a result of contract disputes that the group had filed against ATTRAKT in June. The allegations included the company’s failure to provide accounting data and neglecting the mental health of the group members. As of now, ATTRAKT has not disclosed the future plans for FIFTY FIFTY.

Despite the challenges faced, FIFTY FIFTY’s “Cupid” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, solidifying their status as a global sensation. The group’s talent and the undeniable popularity of their music on TikTok highlight their immense success in the music industry. As fans eagerly await updates on the group’s future endeavors, FIFTY FIFTY’s legacy with “Cupid” will undoubtedly be remembered as a remarkable milestone in their career.