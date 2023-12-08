Reality TV Show I’m a Celebrity 2023 – Fifth Contestant Eliminated

In a surprise twist, the latest episode of the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity 2023 revealed the elimination of the fifth contestant, Danielle Harold. With only three days left until the finale, Harold found herself in the bottom two alongside Tony Bellew, and unfortunately, it was her time to leave the jungle.

During her time on the show, Harold formed a close bond with podcaster Sam Thompson, describing him as her “little brother” and praising their friendship for matching her energy. She had nothing but positive words for her fellow campmates, expressing her admiration for every single contestant, including the controversial addition of GB News host Nigel Farage.

Harold’s departure now leaves Bellew, Thompson, Farage, Josie Gibson, and Marvin Humes as the remaining five celebrities in the jungle. Like all the previous contestants who have left, Harold also voiced her support for Thompson as the potential King of the Jungle.

With the finale rapidly approaching, viewers can expect nightly eliminations until Sunday (10 December). However, there may be a twist in the plans. Last week, two contestants, Grace Dent and Jamie Lynn Spears, had to leave the show on medical grounds. Typically, the finale features three celebrities, but this year, it seems there will only be two left standing.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues to captivate viewers, airing Sunday to Friday at 9 pm and Saturdays at 9:30 pm on ITV. Stay tuned to see who will emerge as the eventual winner of the thrilling 2023 series.