Dinah Jane Reflects on Her Journey from Fifth Harmony to Solo Career

In 9Honey’s weekly series Best Selfie, Dinah Jane, former member of girl group Fifth Harmony, opens up about her rise to fame and her journey as a solo artist. Jane’s musical career took off in 2012 when she appeared on The X Factor USA at the age of 16 and was formed into a group with four other solo contestants to create Fifth Harmony. The group gained a massive following and released hit songs like “Work From Home” and “Worth It” under the mentorship of Simon Cowell.

Jane takes a trip down memory lane as she looks back at some of her old Instagram photos. One of her first posts was a behind-the-scenes snapshot from her time on The X Factor USA, just two weeks after being announced as a member of Fifth Harmony. Jane remembers that moment as one of youth and happiness, not yet fully aware of what the group would become.

After Fifth Harmony went on hiatus in 2018, Jane embarked on a solo career, releasing her debut solo single “Bottled Up” in 2018. However, she took some time away from the industry to discover herself and embrace her Polynesian identity. Now, she is back with new music that reflects her journey towards self-love and body positivity. Jane proudly declares that she is “super single” and is focusing on self-discovery and self-love.

Reflecting on her Instagram posts, Jane shares a fangirl moment she had with Kim Kardashian at her first VMAs. She gushes about Kardashian, calling her a “sweetheart” and a “beautiful person inside and out.”

Jane is continuing to release new music and expresses her pride in the music she has created. She feels like her own person and is grateful for the support of her fans.

Source: 9Honey