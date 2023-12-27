Netflix’s Legal Victory: Court Upholds Injunction Against Prosecution of “Cuties”

In a recent legal battle, Netflix has emerged victorious as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the injunction against the prosecution of the controversial film, “Cuties.” The decision comes after prosecutors filed a lawsuit against Netflix, alleging that the film constituted child pornography.

Last year, a federal court in Texas had already ruled in favor of Netflix, stating that the film was protected the First Amendment. However, the prosecutors continued their efforts to bring the case to court, leading to the appeal in the Fifth Circuit.

Judge Willett, who presided over the case, summarized the decision stating that Younger abstention, a federalism-flavored carveout, allows federal courts to refrain from interfering with ongoing state criminal proceedings. However, this abstention does not hold when there are credible accusations of bad faith the state prosecutor or if the prosecution itself constitutes a constitutional violation.

In this particular case, the Texas state prosecutor, Lucas Babin, charged Netflix with advertising and promoting child pornography based on the streaming of “Cuties.” The film has stirred controversy due to its portrayal of preteen girls participating in a dance competition. Netflix, asserting its First Amendment rights, defended the film.

Babin, in response to Netflix’s defense, multiplied the indictments and selectively presented evidence to the grand jury, leading to further allegations of bad faith. Notably, he even charged Netflix for a scene involving an adult actress.

After a seven-hour evidentiary hearing, the district court determined that Babin had acted in bad faith and granted Netflix a preliminary injunction. In the recent appeal, the Fifth Circuit upheld the district court’s decision, stating that the findings and inferences drawn from them were not clearly erroneous.

Netflix’s legal victory in this case sets an important precedent for the protection of First Amendment rights and the limits of state prosecution when credibility and bad faith are at stake. The controversy surrounding “Cuties” continues to spark debates on the line between artistic expression and exploitation, but for now, Netflix can continue to stream the film without facing criminal charges.