A Care Home Worker’s Actions Call into Question the Standards of Social Service Workers

A care home worker in Fife has been struck off from their profession after it was discovered that they had consumed alcohol while on the job and subsequently posted a video on Snapchat. The investigation conducted the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found that the worker, Lawrie Hutchison, had put vulnerable residents at risk engaging in this behavior.

The incident occurred in August of the previous year when Hutchison was employed as a care assistant at Mossview Care Home in Lochgelly. The SSSC report stated that Hutchison’s decision to consume alcohol during their shift not only jeopardized the safety of the residents but also raised concerns about their ability to provide reliable and dependable care. Additionally, the act of recording and sharing a video on social media while under the influence demonstrated a complete disregard for the consequences of their actions.

It is worth noting that no harm was caused to the individuals under Hutchison’s care. This isolated incident does not reflect the worker’s overall relationship with the residents, as a colleague provided a positive account of their interactions. However, Hutchison’s failure to engage with the SSSC probe and lack of insight, remorse, or apology further raised concerns about their judgment and character.

Following the incident, Hutchison has not been employed in a care role. The Courier has reached out to Mossview Care Home and Hutchison for comment on the matter.

FAQ

What is the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC)?

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) is the governing body responsible for regulating social service workers in Scotland. Their role is to protect the public setting standards, promoting and enforcing professional and ethical behavior, and maintaining the integrity of the social service workforce.

What were the consequences for the care home worker?

The care home worker, Lawrie Hutchison, was struck off from their profession the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC). This means they are no longer able to work as a care assistant or in any other social service role.

Did any harm come to the residents?

Fortunately, no harm was caused to the residents under Hutchison’s care. However, their actions put the vulnerable individuals at unnecessary risk, which raised concerns about their ability to provide proper care and support.

Has the care home worker shown any remorse?

According to the SSSC report, Hutchison did not show any insight, remorse, or apology for their actions during the investigation. This lack of accountability further called into question their judgment and character.