SBS Wins Broadcasting Rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an Expanded Tournament

SBS has triumphed in securing the broadcasting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, paving the way for an unprecedented display of the world’s most popular sport in Australia. The deal encompasses both broadcast and streaming rights, encompassing all 104 matches to be played during the tournament.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will witness a significant expansion, with the number of matches doubling and the competition now including 48 national teams. This expansion aims to embrace the global diversity of talent and provide an even more thrilling experience for football enthusiasts worldwide.

SBS will showcase the matches across its main channel, SBS Viceland, and its streaming platform, SBS On Demand. This demonstrates the network’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and accessible viewing experience to its audience.

Managing Director of SBS, James Taylor, expressed his enthusiasm for this new partnership, emphasizing the richness of football’s history at SBS. He stated, “SBS has been the home of football on Australian television for almost four decades, and we are thrilled to bring the 2026 tournament to our viewers. This edition, taking place in North America, promises more teams, more matches, and will undoubtedly captivate more viewers than ever before.”

FIFA’s decision to award the hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup to a joint bid from the United States, Canada, and Mexico exemplifies the tournament’s global reach and unifying power. Held during June and July, the 2026 World Cup will serve as an exceptional spectacle of football excellence across continents.

SBS winning the broadcasting rights for the 2026 World Cup demonstrates their commitment to the game and ensures a broader audience reach.

FAQs