New Study Shows Disturbing Level of Online Abuse Towards Women’s National Teams

A recent study conducted FIFA has revealed a shocking reality of online abuse towards women’s national teams during the 2023 Women’s World Cup. The United States women’s national team (USWNT) was found to be the most frequently targeted, facing a barrage of abusive comments and threats. However, the abuse was not solely directed at their performance on the field.

FIFA’s report highlighted that the high-profile nature of the USWNT, as two-time tournament winners, made them an easy target for online trolls. Moreover, the players’ involvement in social issues, such as the fight for equal pay and protesting against social injustices, further fueled the abuse. The report pointed out that players not singing the National Anthem were specifically called out as unpatriotic and anti-American.

Interestingly, FIFA also identified two players, one from the United States and another from Argentina, who were particularly targeted, though their names were not disclosed. The report highlighted that abusive posts and comments increased when politicians offered support to their teams or made negative comments about their performance.

The study conducted FIFA’s Social Media Protection Service involved analyzing a staggering 5.1 million posts and comments. Through the use of artificial intelligence, the service flagged 102,511 posts that were potentially abusive. After human review, 7,085 of these posts were classified as “discriminatory, abusive, or threatening” and were subsequently reported to the relevant platforms.

The report paints a bleak picture of the online landscape surrounding women’s football, revealing that one in five players participating in the tournament faced targeted abuse. Homophobic comments were especially prevalent, shedding light on the deep-seated prejudices that plague online platforms.

The findings of this study highlight the urgent need to address the issue of online abuse towards women’s national teams. It is crucial for governing bodies, social media platforms, and society as a whole to work together to create a safer and more inclusive environment that protects players from such harmful behavior.