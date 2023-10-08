New TikTok Trend: Fiery Cakes Take Over Birthday Celebrations

A new trend is emerging on TikTok where traditional birthday candles are being replaced fiery cakes. This trend not only replaces the candles but also the viral hit of cake candles designed to look like birthday cakes. These fiery cakes involve lighting parchment on fire and creating spider-web-like lines from the center of the cake to a sign. The flames then follow the path of the lines until the burned-off parchment reveals either the birthday celebrator’s name or a special message. It’s like a combination of a Rube Goldberg machine and a magic show.

There are variations to the fiery cake trend, with some designs featuring flames leading away from the cake to a sign that says “Welcome Back” or fire shooting from a fairy godmother’s wand. These fiery cakes have quickly gained popularity on TikTok, surpassing the trend of cake-shaped candles. It’s worth noting that TikTok trends typically have a short lifespan of around three to five days due to oversaturation and shorter attention spans. However, videos about cake candles still appear on the platform, indicating that these traditional candles are not completely replaced the fiery cake trend.

Fiery cakes and cake candles may have similarities in terms of being birthday cake adornments, but they have distinct differences. Fiery cakes are real cakes with an extended candle rigged up, made of paper molded onto florist wire. Cake candles, on the other hand, are actual candles designed to resemble birthday cakes. TikTok has shown that whether it’s a fiery cake or a cake candle, the popularity lies in having a birthday cake with a flashy reveal.

