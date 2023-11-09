Are you sleeping safe and sound, or are there hidden dangers lurking in your mattress? Recent reports have shed light on the presence of fiberglass in mattresses, raising concerns about potential health risks. While fiberglass has been added to many mattresses as a flame retardant, there is growing evidence that it can escape and cause issues for unsuspecting consumers.

Angela Romy, a resident of Volo, Illinois, discovered the presence of fiberglass in her mattress when she noticed small fibers all over her clothes. Describing them as “tufts of hair,” she and her family have been battling fiberglass contamination throughout their home. The problem arose after Romy decided to clean one of her Casper mattresses removing the cover, and to her horror, found fiberglass particles scattered inside. This discovery led to a series of events that left their home in disarray, with furniture and carpets covered in plastic.

Fiberglass in mattresses has become a common practice in recent years as a cost-effective method of fireproofing. However, the presence of fiberglass poses potential risks to consumers. Exposure to fiberglass can lead to skin irritation, rashes, and respiratory problems such as sore throats and coughing, according to Doctor Tasha Stoiber of the Environmental Working Group. Fiberglass shards can escape from the mattress, even with the cover on, and can migrate between its layers.

Concerns about fiberglass in mattresses have prompted actions from both consumers and regulatory bodies. The Romy family shared their ordeal on TikTok and sought compensation from Casper, the manufacturer of the mattresses. They also filed a report with the Consumer Product Safety Commission, which has received over 50 complaints about fiberglass in various mattress brands. Companies like Casper have responded advising against removing the mattress covers and assuring compliance with federal safety requirements.

While there are no laws mandating the disclosure of fiberglass in mattresses, California has recently banned its sale in mattresses and upholstered furniture. Experts recommend that consumers inquire about the presence of fiberglass and explore alternatives like wool or rayon for fireproofing, even if they come at a higher cost. As consumers become more aware of the potential risks associated with hidden substances in mattresses, it is crucial for manufacturers and regulators to prioritize safety and transparency.

FAQ

Q: What are the potential health risks associated with fiberglass in mattresses?

A: Exposure to fiberglass can cause skin irritation, rashes, and respiratory problems such as sore throats and coughing.

Q: How can fiberglass escape from mattresses?

A: Fiberglass shards can escape through the mattress cover or migrate between the layers of the mattress.

Q: Are there any regulations regarding the disclosure of fiberglass in mattresses?

A: While there are no specific regulations, California has banned the sale of mattresses and upholstered furniture containing fiberglass.

Q: What alternatives are available for fireproofing mattresses?

A: Consumers can inquire about using wool or rayon as fireproofing materials, although these options may be more expensive.