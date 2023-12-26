Formula 1 Must Look Beyond Netflix to Drive Growth, FIA Warns

Formula 1 has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years, largely attributed to the success of Netflix’s F1 docuseries Drive to Survive. However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has cautioned that the sport cannot rely solely on Netflix for its continued growth.

Acknowledging the impact of Drive to Survive in attracting a new audience to Formula 1, Ben Sulayem emphasized the need to think about the future and adapt to new challenges. While grateful to Liberty Media for their role in boosting the sport’s popularity, he stressed the importance of diversifying growth strategies.

“You can’t just rely on Netflix to attract people. The new generation wants to learn about motorsport. You can’t do things like before,” Ben Sulayem stated.

Although Liberty Media successfully steered Formula 1 through the pandemic and facilitated its remarkable growth, the FIA president emphasized the need for constant adaptation. He commended their efforts during challenging times but underscored the necessity to improve the business model to ensure long-term survival.

“The challenges of ten years ago are completely different today. We have to improve our business model, and I am sure that this will survive for a long, long time, as long as the FIA is also strong,” Ben Sulayem explained.

While Drive to Survive has undoubtedly played a significant role in boosting Formula 1’s popularity, it is clear that the sport must explore additional avenues to attract and engage new fans. The FIA recognizes the importance of adapting to changing times and ensuring the sport’s longevity.

As Formula 1 expands its calendar to a record 24 rounds for the 2024 season, it is crucial to consider a multi-faceted approach to growth that goes beyond the influence of a single platform like Netflix. By embracing innovative strategies and adapting to new challenges, Formula 1 can continue to captivate audiences worldwide and secure its position as a premier motorsport.