Dan Brough Appointed as General Manager of Agencies at Fetch

Fetch, the leading consumer-engagement platform and America’s No. 1 rewards app, has recently announced the appointment of Dan Brough as the General Manager of Agencies. With over 20 years of experience in the digital media space, Brough brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

In this position, Brough’s primary responsibility will be to connect Fetch with agency leaders who work with top consumer packaged goods (CPG), restaurant, and retail brands. By leveraging the power of Fetch’s platform, Brough will help these influential advertising leaders in driving incremental behaviors and strategies that benefit their brands.

Robin Wheeler, the Chief Revenue Officer at Fetch, commented on Brough’s appointment, stating that his extensive experience in orchestrating collaboration between major technology brands and advertising agencies makes him the perfect fit for the role. Wheeler also emphasized that Fetch is uniquely positioned to serve as the go-to solution for retail-agnostic advertising, and Brough’s knowledge and relationships in the agency space will be instrumental in expanding Fetch’s reach across different verticals.

Before joining Fetch, Brough held leadership positions at renowned digital properties such as Google, Waze, TikTok, and Epic Games. His experience includes leading the global agency partnership team at Epic Games and launching the U.S. agency partnership team at TikTok, which contributed to the brand’s exponential growth.

Brough’s appointment is part of Fetch’s efforts to bring their AI-powered, omnichannel consumer-engagement platform and retail-agnostic media channel to more brands. By embedding Fetch within the advertising agency community, they aim to provide tried-and-true advertising innovations that help clients effectively reach consumers.

This appointment follows other recent additions to Fetch’s sales team, including talent from industry giants such as X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Google. These strategic hires demonstrate Fetch’s commitment to growing revenue and expanding their verticals.

Fetch, founded in Madison, Wisconsin, is dedicated to helping people save money and have fun with every purchase. As the No. 1 rewards app, Fetch has garnered more than 5 million five-star reviews and has enabled users to earn over $830 million in rewards points through their hyper-personalized offers and real-time consumer insights.

Overall, Brough’s appointment highlights Fetch’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the advertising industry and providing innovative solutions to their clients.