Surat Stampede: Tragic Incident Highlights Festive Season Challenges

A tragic incident unfolded at Surat railway station in Gujarat on Saturday, resulting in the death of a 40-year-old man and hospitalization of two others. The stampede occurred as a crowd of passengers hurriedly tried to board the Bihar-bound Tapti Ganga Express train ahead of the Diwali and Chhath festival celebrations. The Superintendent of Police (Western Railway), Sarjo Kumari, reported that amid the chaos, several passengers experienced panic attacks and dizziness.

One passenger, sadly, suffered a heart complication during the commotion. Fortunately, a quick-thinking policeman on the platform promptly performed CPR before the passenger was rushed to the hospital. Shocking visuals circulating on social media showed other police officers frantically performing life-saving techniques on individuals who had collapsed during the stampede.

The victim of this tragic incident has been identified as Ankit Virendra Singh, and the exact cause of death will be determined through a post-mortem examination. Two other passengers are currently receiving treatment for breathlessness at SMIMER Hospital.

The surge in passengers at Surat railway station can be attributed to the mass movement of workers engaged in the diamond and textile industries. Many travel to their hometowns in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Chhath Puja and Diwali festivals with their families.

The incident highlights the challenges faced during the festive season, with overcrowded platforms, hurried boarding, and a sudden increase in passenger numbers. The police, who tried their best to control the crowd, were overwhelmed the situation. Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, commended the efforts of the Gujarat Police in managing the event and expressed his intention to visit the railway station soon.

In response to the significant influx of travelers, the Western Railway has implemented special measures to ensure safety and crowd management. These include operating additional trains from Surat and Udhna stations and deploying personnel from the Government Railway Police and the Railway Protection Force.

As the investigation into this tragic incident continues, it serves as a solemn reminder of the importance of effective crowd control measures, especially during high-traffic periods. Authorities must prioritize the safety and well-being of passengers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

