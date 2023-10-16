The Long Beach Airport Celebrates 100 Years with Special Showcase of Historic Aircraft

The Long Beach Airport is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a special Festival of Flight event. One of the highlights of the event will be the display of several historic aircraft, including the B-17 Sentimental Journey, one of only four still active in the world. Built in Long Beach Boeing, the B-17 played a crucial role during World War II as a heavy bomber used the United States Army Air Forces.

This year’s festival will mark the first time that the B-17 bomber will be on display and available for flyovers. In addition to the B-17, other aircraft on display include a C-17 and a P-51 flown the Tuskegee Airmen. The C-17 Globemaster III is a large military plane used the U.S. Air Force in various operations.

Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to purchase flights on the B-17, as well as tour the aircraft on the ground. The event will also feature static aircraft displays, children’s games, live music, food trucks, and helicopter flyovers. The Festival of Flight is expected to attract up to 15,000 visitors.

The Long Beach Airport has a rich history and is the oldest airport owned and operated a city in California. The airport’s 100th anniversary will be officially marked on November 26. The Festival of Flight is the first in a series of activities planned to commemorate the airport’s history and impact on the region.

The event has received support from various organizations, including the Port of Long Beach, which will sponsor the Kid Zone. The festival will also feature performances musical acts such as the Satin Dollz, DJ Dennis, and the California Feet Warmers.

Attendees are advised to come prepared for outdoor conditions and to bring their own water. Free parking will be available, and there will be a shuttle service for overflow parking. The Festival of Flight has become an annual tradition for many families in Long Beach and is a special community event that showcases the airport’s history and impact on aviation.

