Exciting Upcoming Films Coming to Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) gave audiences a sneak peek at the upcoming streaming calendar, showcasing films that will be available on Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus in the coming weeks. These films offer a variety of genres and themes, providing viewers with a range of options for their next movie night.

One film streaming on Apple TV Plus is “Fingernails,” directed Christos Nikou. This sci-fi rom-com takes place in the near future, where scientists have developed a test to determine if two people are truly in love. The twist? The test involves ripping off a fingernail from each person using a pair of pliers. While the movie’s worldbuilding raises some questions, it explores the complexities of relationships through a mix of dark humor and body horror.

Netflix will be releasing “Pain Hustlers” on October 27th, based on the book Evan Hughes. This fictionalized look at a pharmaceutical company’s success during the opioid epidemic draws inspiration from gangster movies, highlighting the story of white-collar crime. Emily Blunt delivers an excellent performance as a high school dropout who climbs her way to the top, while Chris Evans portrays a smarmy character who hires her. However, the film’s focus on the wealthy individuals involved in the tragedy rather than the victims detracts from its impact.

For a lighthearted comedy, viewers can turn to Hulu’s “Quiz Lady” on November 3rd. Starring Sandra Oh and Awkwafina, this film follows the story of Anne, who becomes determined to earn money for her kidnapped dog competing on a quiz show. While the film follows a somewhat formulaic buddy comedy structure, it is elevated the chemistry between Oh and Awkwafina, as well as the supporting performances of Jason Schwartzman and Tony Hale.

Lastly, Netflix will release “Reptile” on September 29th, the feature debut from director Grant Singer. This tense crime thriller features Benicio Del Toro as a detective investigating the murder of a real estate agent. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and violence. While the film may feel familiar and the characters somewhat stereotypical, Del Toro’s incredible performance and the attention to detail in the storytelling make it worth watching.

These upcoming films offer a diverse range of genres and themes for streaming audiences to enjoy. From sci-fi rom-coms to crime thrillers, there is something for everyone to look forward to on Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus.

Sources:

– The Verge (Andrew Webster)