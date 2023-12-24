Fernando Alonso’s Work Ethic Sets Him Apart, Says Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso’s diligent work ethic has been praised Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack, highlighting the Spaniard’s commitment and ambition in Formula 1. Despite being the oldest driver on the grid, Alonso continues to defy expectations and impress with his performances.

During the 2023 season, Alonso secured a fourth-placed finish in the Drivers’ Championship standings, achieving eight podium finishes. Considered one of the best drivers on the grid, his impact on Aston Martin has been significant, prompting Krack to speak highly of him.

“What Fernando has brought us is just outstanding,” said Krack. “He pushes us to improve and raises our standards. His ambition to fight for podiums every weekend drives him to give his best.”

Alonso’s experience and dedication are invaluable to the team. He is not the type of driver who simply shows up on race weekends and disappears after the event. He consistently seeks ways to improve, constantly communicating with the team and searching for opportunities to enhance their performance.

Knowing that Alonso is behind them provides strong motivation for the team. Krack eagerly anticipates what the veteran driver can achieve in 2024 after fully settling into Aston Martin during his first year.

Alonso’s relentless work ethic demonstrates his determination as one of the most dedicated racers in Formula 1. He remains fully engaged even after the end of the season and will be eager to contribute to Aston Martin’s continued improvement when racing resumes in 2024, marking his 21st year on the grid.

Although Alonso’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of next season, Krack has expressed his willingness to extend it. Seeing the positive impact Alonso has made on the team, Krack would have no hesitation offering him a new deal.

Alonso’s team-player mentality also shone through during challenging times. Krack praised his constructive approach even when the team faced difficulties. This unity and commitment were exemplified in Mexico, where both drivers refrained from criticizing the team despite deserving to do so.

Alonso’s strong work ethic and dedication make him a valuable asset to Aston Martin. As the 42-year-old driver looks ahead to his future, his determination will play a vital role in furthering the team’s success on the Formula 1 grid.