Bruno Fernandes: From Influential Player to Polarising Figure at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has quickly made a name for himself as one of Manchester United’s most influential players since joining the club in 2020. However, along with his success on the pitch, he has also become one of the most polarising figures in the Premier League. His negative body language during tough moments has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Despite this, Fernandes was chosen manager Erik ten Hag to succeed Harry Maguire as the club’s new captain. However, question marks surrounding his suitability for the role have plagued him in the early weeks of the campaign. These doubts are unlikely to subside, particularly after reports emerged of a dressing room bust-up following United’s 3-1 loss against Brighton. Fernandes allegedly confronted Scott McTominay, but the specifics of the issue between them remain unclear. Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez also clashed during the incident.

Fernandes has never hesitated to share his opinions, both on and off the pitch. This tendency has led to clashes with teammates in the past. During a 1-0 win over Aston Villa back in May, he was seen arguing with Jadon Sancho and was even told to “stop moaning” the forward. A similar confrontation occurred with Casemiro on another occasion.

Even during his time at Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes was not afraid to express his frustrations with his teammates. A leaked WhatsApp voice note revealed him criticizing their attitudes and demanding higher standards. He lamented that some players did not want to be there and accused them of only caring about collecting their salaries.

While Fernandes’s passion and desire to hold his teammates accountable are commendable, they have also contributed to the mixed reception he has received. The dressing room bust-up and previous disagreements raise questions about his leadership abilities. Only time will tell if Fernandes can successfully balance his influential role on the pitch with the responsibilities of being Manchester United’s captain.

