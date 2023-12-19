Controversial Plan to Cull Feral Horses in Australian National Park Sparks Debate

Australia’s Kosciuszko National Park is embarking on a controversial plan to cull feral horses in an effort to protect the local ecosystem. Around 14,000 wild horses, locally known as “brumbies,” roam freely in the 2,600-square mile national park. These horses, originally descended from European settlers’ horses, are considered an invasive species and pose a threat to the native plants and wildlife.

To address this issue, the New South Wales (NSW) government has introduced aerial culling, which involves shooting the horses from helicopters. The goal is to reduce the horse population to around 3,000 June 2027, as required law. Previous methods, such as trapping, rehoming, and ground shooting, have proven ineffective in significantly reducing the horse numbers.

The decision to employ aerial shooting has sparked a heated debate. Animal rights activists argue that the method is cruel and inhumane, causing unnecessary suffering to the horses. However, proponents argue that it is the most practical solution to protect the fragile alpine ecosystem and prevent further damage caused the horses’ grazing, trampling, and disruption of waterways.

Despite criticism, the initial aerial shooting program in November resulted in the successful culling of 270 horses over two days. Each helicopter involved in the operation had a veterinarian on board to ensure a quick and humane process. The government stated that there were “no adverse animal welfare events” and no horses were non-fatally wounded.

While some local communities have voiced their opposition to the culling, a significant majority has expressed support for the aerial shooting as a necessary step to protect the national park and preserve the native wildlife. The NSW government has received over 11,000 community submissions in favor of the culling method.

As the debate continues, the challenge remains to strike a balance between wildlife preservation and animal welfare concerns. Finding sustainable solutions to manage and control feral horse populations will be crucial in safeguarding Australia’s unique ecosystems in the long term.