Snap Inc. Faces Lawsuit Over Fentanyl Deaths

A new lawsuit has been filed against Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, the families of over 60 children who died from fentanyl overdoses. The lawsuit alleges that the company allows people to sell illicit drugs on its platform, resulting in tragic deaths. The parents argue that Snapchat’s disappearing message feature allows users to obscure their actions, making it difficult for law enforcement to track down evidence of illegal activity.

One parent, Jaimie Puerta from Los Angeles, lost his son after he took a pill that he bought online, unknowingly containing fentanyl. Puerta criticizes Snapchat for enabling drug dealers to sell counterfeit drugs to young people. The lawsuit also claims that Snap Inc.’s designs, structures, and policies were responsible for facilitating illicit drug sales to teens.

In addition to seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, the families want Snapchat to change its algorithm to allow child monitoring software and better protections for children. However, social media companies are typically shielded from legal action under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects them from liability for activities that occur on their platforms.

The dangers of fentanyl to children are well documented. Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that has transformed the illicit drug market and raised the risk of overdoses. Many people are unaware of the strength of fentanyl, as it is roughly 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Illicitly manufactured fentanyl is often imported from countries like China, Mexico, and India.

Snap Inc. has responded to the lawsuit, stating that the company is cooperating with law enforcement investigations and taking steps to stop drug dealers from abusing its platform. They deploy technologies to identify and shut down dealers proactively and support law enforcement efforts to bring them to justice. The company also aims to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl.

As the lawsuit moves forward, it raises questions about the responsibilities of social media platforms in regulating illegal activities and protecting their users from harm.