Five People Arrested and Large Quantity of Fentanyl Seized in Covert Drug Operation

Police in Panama City, Florida have made a major drug bust, arresting five individuals and recovering a significant amount of drugs as part of a covert investigation, according to a news release. The operation, which targeted individuals involved in the distribution of fentanyl, resulted in the seizure of a large quantity of the dangerous opioid.

One of the main targets of the investigation, Lajuan Williams, was found to be in possession of 63 pills containing fentanyl. Investigators discovered that Tyree Glenn, who was on probation for previous drug-related offenses, was distributing pills from his residence. Through undercover operations, law enforcement officers managed to purchase nearly 250 fentanyl pills from Glenn over multiple transactions.

With a search warrant obtained for Glenn’s home, police officers were able to uncover over $9,000 in cash as well as an additional 720 fentanyl pills. Furthermore, a search of the residence led to the discovery of two firearms in Terry Glenn’s bedroom. Terry Glenn, who had previous convictions for drug sales and firearm possession, was found to have one of the weapons reported stolen in Orange County, Florida.

Another individual implicated in the investigation was Burton McLendon, who resided in Atlanta and was identified as a supplier of fentanyl to the Panama City area. McLendon, who was on probation for a past robbery, communicated with investigators and agreed to deliver 500 M30 pills. However, upon his arrival in Panama City, officers conducted a traffic stop and seized the fentanyl-laced pills. Additionally, Tyrese Smith, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to be in possession of M30 pills and had an active warrant for narcotics distribution in Clayton County, Georgia.

The seized amount of fentanyl in this case is estimated to be approximately 166,000 lethal doses of the drug. As a result, the five individuals arrested are facing significant prison sentences. Collectively, they could be sentenced to over 100 years in the Florida Department of Corrections.

The charges filed against the suspects range from trafficking in fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia to firearm-related offenses and probation violations. This operation signifies a major blow to the illicit drug trade in Panama City and underscores the ongoing efforts law enforcement to combat the distribution of dangerous substances.