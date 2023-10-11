The Fight for Feminism: Young Activists Take Over Hillary Clinton’s Instagram Account

A 19-year-old from County Durham has taken over Hillary Clinton’s Instagram account to share the message that feminism is still necessary. The teenager, Lois, teamed up with another young activist from the United States to mark the International Day of the Girl. The initiative, organized global children’s charity Plan International UK, saw 20 girls take over positions of power in various industries to champion gender equality.

In her video message, Lois emphasized the importance of feminism, stating, “If anyone tries to tell you that feminism is no longer needed, that is the furthest thing from the truth. The fight is far from over.” She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to share her voice on Clinton’s Instagram and highlighted the significance of providing young women with platforms to address issues that directly affect them.

The Instagram account takeovers also featured other influential figures, including Emily Eavis, co-organizer of Glastonbury Festival, Andy Burnham, Mayor of Manchester, and Misan Harriman, chair of London’s Southbank Centre. Plan International UK’s CEO, Rose Caldwell, praised the event as a celebration of the potential of girls and emphasized the urgency for real change to accompany rhetoric.

With the International Day of the Girl, Plan International UK aims to transform this annual event into a catalyst for empowering girls and ensuring they can reach their full potential. The organization recognizes that girls have the talent, ideas, and strength to change the world, but acknowledges that progress is not happening quickly enough.

