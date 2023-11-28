Eduards Sizovs Accused of Operating Fake Instagram Account

A recent investigation 404 Media has revealed that Eduards Sizovs, founder of DevTernity software developer conference, may be behind a popular Instagram account called Coding_Unicorn. This discovery comes after Sizovs faced controversy for listing fake female speakers for his conference.

Coding_Unicorn, which boasts a following of 115,000 on Instagram, presents itself as a platform run a professional female coder named Julia. The account features glamorous photos of Julia working on a MacBook alongside tips on coding, career development, and productivity.

404 Media has gathered substantial evidence linking Sizovs to the Coding_Unicorn account. Among their findings is a YouTube video showing Sizovs logged into the account’s email and screen captures of Julia’s computer with Sizovs’ name visible. Additionally, several Instagram captions from Julia’s posts are exact replicas of Sizovs’ LinkedIn updates.

Julia is also described as a DevTernity enthusiast and frequently promotes the conference on her account. While she was initially scheduled to speak at the upcoming conference, allegations of fake diversity ultimately led to its cancellation. Two women were removed from the lineup after it was discovered they had no online presence and potentially did not even exist.

In response to the allegations, Sizovs denied any wrongdoing but admitted that one profile listed on the conference website was a “demo persona” that had been automatically generated. Critics argue that removing the profile should have been a simple task and question whether it was genuinely auto-generated, noting that the accompanying picture had even changed early on.

Regarding future conferences, Sizovs pledged to put in ten times the effort to ensure a backup plan if a female speaker drops out. However, the true identity of the woman depicted in the Coding_Unicorn photos and her connection to Sizovs remain unclear.

