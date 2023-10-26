Garda Investigation Underway to Identify Alleged Perpetrators of Malicious WhatsApp Messages

An ongoing investigation the Garda is seeking to identify the individuals responsible for producing and spreading malicious and harassing WhatsApp messages about their female colleagues. The messages, which went viral within Garda circles, contained false and defamatory claims, tarnishing the reputations of those targeted.

One particular incident involved a senior female officer who was falsely accused of being involved in a drink-driving incident. Additionally, other messages labeled certain members of the Garda as “scabs” for working overtime during a period of industrial action taken rank and file gardaí. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has sent a circular to all members, warning them to desist from such behavior and urging the targeted individuals to come forward and seek support.

During a meeting of the Policing Authority, concerns were raised about the rapid spread of these messages and the absence of respect and trust within the organization. The Chairman of the authority, Bob Collins, questioned the lack of adherence to the Garda code of ethics and the obligation to protect the rights of others.

Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing and it is too early to determine the exact number of individuals involved. It is crucial for the investigation to establish both the origin of the messages and the identities of those responsible for their circulation. The Policing Authority member, Elaine Byrne, described the messages as offensive, false, inappropriate, and malicious, amounting to bullying behavior.

In the context of female Garda members being targeted, it was noted that only eight formal complaints of sexual harassment had been made over the past decade, a number deemed unrealistic Ms. Byrne. Deputy Commissioner McMahon agreed that any form of harassment has no place in the Garda organization, emphasizing the importance of senior officers supporting those who come forward to lodge complaints and creating an environment conducive to speaking up.

The issue of gardaí accused of serious crimes being allowed to resign instead of being dismissed was also raised. While legally the Garda force has no power to refuse a resignation, this practice has been criticized as a luxury that undermines the seriousness of the offenses committed.

