New Article: Female Boxer Held Captive in Nigeria Social Media Acquaintance

A female boxer and gym trainer from Guwahati, Assam, has found herself in a distressing situation after being allegedly held captive a man she met on social media in Nigeria. Barnali Baurah Saikia, a well-known athlete and coach, embarked on a journey to Nigeria on October 28th to meet a Nigerian man she had met online through her husband. However, she soon discovered that her social media friend had sinister intentions.

Upon arriving at Lagos airport, what was supposed to be a joyous reunion turned into a nightmare. The man not only seized her visa, passport, and cash but also held her against her will. Barnali was then confined to a room where she faced limited access to food. For three agonizing days, she was unable to make contact with her family, leaving them in a state of anxiety and distress.

Fortunately, Barnali managed to contact her family members on the fourth day of her captivity through a WhatsApp call, pleading for their assistance in securing her release. Distressed and deprived of basic necessities, she shared her harrowing experience of being held captive at the mercy of her abductors.

The situation became even more alarming when the family started receiving ransom calls from Barnali’s social media friend, demanding a significant sum of money for her safe release. Deeply worried for their daughter’s well-being, the family wasted no time in reporting the abduction to the police, filing a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station.

In their desperate bid to ensure Barnali’s safe return, the family also sought additional assistance from the Delhi crime branch and requested the intervention of Indian authorities. Barnali’s husband, Nayan Saikia, expressed his concerns for his wife’s safety and revealed that he had already transferred a substantial amount of money to the abductors in hopes of securing her freedom, but to no avail.

As the search for Barnali continues, the sports community, along with her family and friends, anxiously await her safe return. This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers lurking behind the seemingly harmless world of social media, highlighting the importance of exercising caution and vigilance when forming relationships online.

