Douglas County Moves Forward with Flood Mitigation Project for County Highway W Bridge

The Douglas County in Wisconsin is progressing with a project aimed at mitigating flood hazards that caused significant damage to the bridge over the Nemadji River on County Highway W. The bridge has been closed since 2018 due to flooding that washed out the approaches to the bridge. The recurring issue was primarily caused log debris accumulating upstream of the bridge, acting as a dam during heavy rain and causing rushing water to wash out the abutments.

With the cost of repairing the bridge estimated at $200,000, county officials sought external funding for a long-term solution. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, successfully included $825,000 for the mitigation project as part of the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill passed Congress in December. Following this, the county has been working closely with Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to access the funding. On September 21, the county received confirmation that they can proceed with the project.

In anticipation of the funding, the county initiated the process of selecting an engineering firm to design the project. After reviewing proposals received in August, SEH Inc. was identified as the engineering firm that will undertake the design of the project. They were officially notified of their selection on September 23, allowing them to begin conducting necessary field work for the design during the fall.

This flood mitigation project is essential to address the recurring issues with the County Highway W bridge and ensure the safety and accessibility of the area for residents and travelers. By implementing measures to prevent log debris from causing future damage, the bridge will be more resilient to heavy rain and flooding events. The funding allocated Senator Tammy Baldwin will greatly contribute to the successful completion of the project.

