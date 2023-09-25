Felicity Kendal Reflects on the Timelessness of Noises Off

In a recent interview, Felicity Kendal discusses the 40th anniversary revival of the play Noises Off and why it continues to resonate with audiences after all these years. Kendal, who stars in the production, emphasizes that the play offers a momentary reprieve from the intensity of the current political climate as it delves into the lives of its characters without passing judgement on their actions.

Kendal’s enthusiasm for the play is evident as she describes the freedom it provides for both the performers and the audience. She explains that Noises Off allows everyone to escape the pressure of constantly questioning whether something is politically correct or how they should react to certain situations. Instead, the play invites laughter and a sense of liberation from societal expectations.

While Kendal’s candid nature is well-known, she reveals that her youngest son, a libel lawyer, has advised her against speaking too freely in public or engaging on social media. As a result, she keeps the focus strictly on the play at hand.

Noises Off, first performed in 1982, is a farce that chronicles the trials and tribulations of an acting company as they struggle to keep their show running smoothly amidst falling sets and complicated relationships. The play originated from playwright Michael Frayn’s observations of a farce he had written in the 1970s and how it was funnier to watch from behind the scenes.

Kendal dismisses any notion that Noises Off is simply another play about actors acting. She explains that the themes of the play extend beyond the world of theater, echoing the complexities and divisions that exist in everyone’s lives. She points out that similar characters and dynamics can be found in any workplace or project, highlighting the universal aspect of the play’s portrayal of human relationships and struggles.

Reflecting on her own life, Kendal acknowledges that, like the characters in Noises Off, everyone is grappling with personal challenges and attempting to hold everything together behind the scenes. She emphasizes that actors are not exempt from this reality and that their lives are just as complex as anyone else’s, despite the perception that their profession is glamorous and easy.

As for the relevance of Noises Off in today’s world, Kendal and the play’s director, Lindsay Posner, believe that the dynamics and backstage interactions depicted in the play are still prevalent today. While certain aspects might have changed, such as the drinking culture on sets, the core essence of the play remains timeless. Kendal suggests that the humor in Noises Off stems from the absurdity and unpredictability of life, capturing the stress and chaos that everyone can relate to.

In conclusion, Felicity Kendal’s insights into Noises Off shed light on why the play continues to captivate audiences after four decades. Its ability to provide a comedic escape while exploring the complexities of human relationships and the division between public and private lives resonates with people from all walks of life.

