Felicity Huffman Opens Up About the College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman recently broke her silence regarding the infamous 2019 college admissions scandal. In an interview with ABC7 Eyewitness News, Huffman acknowledged the craziness of the situation at the time. She admitted to relying on college counselor William “Rick” Singer, who orchestrated the scheme and was eventually convicted.

Trusting Singer’s expertise, Huffman followed his recommendations for programs and tutors. However, after a year, Singer started informing her that her daughter would not be able to gain admission to her desired colleges, which led Huffman to believe that breaking the law was her only option.

Despite having second thoughts, Huffman went through with the illegal act of paying $15,000 to falsify her daughter’s SAT scores. She expressed regret for not turning back when she drove her daughter to take the exam, admitting that she was tempted to do so. Huffman’s arrest in March 2019 as part of Operation Varsity Blues came as a shock, with the FBI arriving at her home and even awakening her daughters at gunpoint.

Reflecting on her involvement in the scandal, Huffman offered her apologies to the academic community as well as hardworking students who achieve their goals legitimately. She was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, and 250 hours of community service.

During her time in prison, Huffman chose to volunteer at A New Way of Life, an organization committed to helping formerly incarcerated women rebuild their lives. The experience led her to commend the organization’s work, acknowledging that healing one woman at a time has a ripple effect on her family and community.

Did Felicity Huffman’s husband face any charges in connection to the scandal?

No, Felicity Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, did not face any charges in relation to the college admissions scandal.

Did Huffman’s daughter eventually gain admission to college?

Yes, Huffman’s daughter, Sophia, gained admission to Carnegie Mellon University’s theatre program in April 2020 after retaking the SAT on her own.