New Memory Encryption Scheme Boosts Security with Minimal Overhead

Researchers from top universities and institutions have developed a groundbreaking memory encryption scheme to enhance the security of non-volatile memories (NVMs). The technical paper titled “Embedding security into ferroelectric FET array via in situ memory operation” presents a lightweight encryption/decryption approach that utilizes in-situ memory operations, thereby minimizing performance and power overhead.

NVMs offer numerous advantages, such as near-zero leakage power consumption, high density, and non-volatility. However, their non-volatile nature also poses security risks, as data can be retained even after power loss. Traditional solutions rely on the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), which introduces significant performance and power burdens.

The proposed scheme addresses these challenges leveraging in-situ memory operations, without compromising data security. The researchers conducted experiments at both device and array levels, focusing on a ferroelectric field effect transistor (FeFET) as an exemplary NVM. The evaluation encompassed various metrics, including area, latency, power, throughput, and the scheme’s performance with different neural network workloads.

Comparing the proposed scheme with AES-based methods, the researchers observed a remarkable improvement in encryption/decryption throughput, demonstrating an approximate 22.6× to 14.1× increase. Additionally, minimal power penalties were observed. Furthermore, when evaluating the scheme’s performance with different neural network tasks, the researchers found an average latency reduction of 90% for encryption and decryption processes.

This research significantly contributes to the field of memory security presenting a novel encryption/decryption scheme that offers enhanced protection against security threats. By minimizing overhead and accelerating throughput, this lightweight approach presents a promising solution for next-generation memory systems. As the demand for secure non-volatile memories continues to grow, this research opens up new possibilities for developing efficient and secure memory technologies.